Coloradans consider impact of SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

Last week the US Supreme Court declared that race-based college admissions is unconstitutional.

Universities and communities are considering the impact of the ruling.

CBS

CU Medical School Assistant Professor Dr. Kamal Henderson says his mom's generation was the first to be provided opportunities like the one's he's had. Henderson – a cardiologist – was shocked to see affirmative action overturned.

He said, "There's 13 generations of being here in this country and, up and down with laws, etc. But we only have two generations to figure out how best to restructure our systems and societies to bring about equity and opportunities and except now it's cut short in some capacity."

Less than two percent of applicants to the CU Medical School are admitted each year.

And with race no longer a factor, admissions officers will have to weigh how to continue to build a diverse pipeline of doctors to address persistent disparities in health outcomes. In a statement, the Chancellor of the Anschutz Medical Campus, Don Elliman said, "We also know that diverse healthcare teams contribute to better health outcomes and patient satisfaction for underserved communities."

Dr. John Reilly is the CU Medical School's Dean. Reilly said, "Historically medicine has been a profession that tilts towards the more economically advantaged people in society and Caucasians."

Others wonder what the impact will be beyond classrooms, to the workforce.

Richard Lewis owns a technology company, RTL Networks.

"My real concern is how will organizations behave if not legislated to perform in a fair manner? I've seen lots of businesses say that they can't find people of color for various jobs. When I've been able to find them," Lewis said.

Priscilla Shaw Rahn

Others cheering the end of affirmative action say a new chapter will begin that honors people for what they're able to do as individuals.

Priscilla Shaw Rahn heads the Denver Public Schools Asian Education Advisory Council. She said about the ruling, "It allows an individual student to apply for a university without being judged based on their race." Continuing, "We can see examples of where Asians were discriminated against and not allowed entry into university because they were Asian and that's unconstitutional and it's un-American."

Data shows that states with affirmative action bans already in place, do produce less diverse classes in highly selective programs.

That has the CU Medical School asking what the impact may be on public health.

"Whether we'll have as many applicants from diverse backgrounds 10 years from now as we do now, that is a real concern," said Dean Reilly.

Dr. Henderson said, "You appreciate that there's this chilling effect, where people are actually not applying to programs. I hope that is not the case."

The SCOTUS ruling on June 29th exempted military academies, such as the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Chief Justice John Roberts cited the "potentially distinct interests that military academies may present."