Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street remains closed until possibly next week after massive apartment fire

Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street remains closed until possibly next week after massive apartment fire

Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street remains closed until possibly next week after massive apartment fire

Days after a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction, crews say Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street will likely reopen next week.

A spokesperson for Aurora Fire Rescue issued a statement Friday and provided an update on the investigation of the multifamily residential apartment fire that happened on Dec. 16.

CBS

It took crews five days to extinguish the blaze and confirm to the public that hot spots are no longer burning inside the building.

The department says it's continuing to investigate the origin and cause of the five-fire alarm fire. AFR says the fire is currently the largest in department history in terms of property loss as the costs exceeds $150 million.

AFR also says that it is working with a wrecking company to "carefully demolition portions of the building."

Both directions of Colfax Avenue between Moline and Peoria Streets are fully closed. The department also says both directions of Peoria between 14th and 17th Avenues are closed to "protect the community's safety during the demolition process."

Aurora Fire Rescue

As portions of the structure are demolished, roadways will be reopened incrementally, according to the department.

The department does not believe there is connection to the two-alarm fire that happened on Dec. 14 near the 7300 block of S. Addison Court.

The fire that happened on Dec. 14 is currently being investigated as criminal act.