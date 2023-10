5 people hurt in multi-car crash at Colfax Avenue near Interstate 225

A multi-car crash happened just before 6 a.m. in Aurora. Five people were hurt.

CBS

It happened on East Colfax Avenue near Interstate 225. The road was closed while a cleanup and investigation took place.