Coldplay announces tour stop in Denver next year at Empower Field at Mile High

The British band Coldplay is bringing their "Music of the Spheres" world tour to Colorado. They announced on Tuesday morning that they will perform at Empower Field at Mile High next year.

Chris Martin (R), Jonny Buckland (L), Guy Berryman (L) and Will Champion (C) of the group Coldplay Performs at Stadio Olimpico on July 12, 2024 in Rome. Roberto Panucci - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The concert will take place on June 10.

The announcement comes only a few days after Coldplay's release of their tenth studio album. "Moon Music" was released on Friday.

Last month the band told CBS News they are greatly enjoying playing for fans at packed stadiums across the world.

"It gets better and better," Coldplay co-founder Chris Martin said.

The Denver stadium where the Broncos play sent out a news release saying the worldwide Music of the Spheres tour has sold 10 million tickets, which is the all-time highest attended tour by a group. The tour started two years ago.

The artist pre-sale ticket purchasing period begins on Friday at 9 a.m. Mountain Time. Fans can sign up to be part of the pre-sale at signup.ticketmaster.com/coldplay. General on-sale tickets can be purchased starting on Friday at noon.