Cold case homicide victim murdered in Wyoming, found in Colorado in 1987 identified

The victim of a cold case homicide has been identified 36 years after his body was found in Colorado, just 5 miles from the Wyoming border. Investigators used forensic genetic genealogy to identify the victim as Jerry A. Mikkelson, 24, from South Dakota.

Mikkelson's body was discovered on Oct. 18, 1987, on a Forest Service road 15 miles north of Walden and five miles from the Wyoming border. Mikkelson was wearing a vest with the initials L.B.L. written on a tag inside of the vest. Through soil samples found in his hair, it is believed that Mikkelson was murdered in Wyoming and brought to Colorado.

Jerry A. Mikkelson Jackson County

Mikkelson's remains were exhumed by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Department of Criminal Investigations earlier this year on June 28. During the exhumation, new DNA samples were taken and investigators discovered a surgical titanium rod in his right femur. Mikkelson's family confirmed he had broken his femur 6 years prior to his death which resulted in the titanium rod.

According to the missing persons report filed by a family member, Mikkelson willingly left his home in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Aug. 8, 1983. Investigators believe he spent time in Pittsburgh, Olathe, K.S., Wyoming and possibly Colorado.

Mikkelson was born on Aug. 12, 1963 and is described as 5-foot-9 and about 160 pounds at the time of his disappearance. He has brown eyes and brown hair that had a naturally curly, wavy texture.

Additional Information from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:

If you have any information about Mikkelson or the homicide, you can submit a tip to tips@jacksoncountyco.gov or leave a message on the Jackson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 970-875-7069.