Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Coca-Cola debuts spicy raspberry soda amid amped-up snack boom

By Elizabeth Napolitano

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Coca-Cola has unveiled a spicy, fruity twist on its classic soda, as snacks and drinks with amped-up flavors gain traction among consumers. 

The Atlanta-based beverage giant on Wednesday introduced Coca-Cola Spiced, a raspberry-flavored soda with a touch of spice. The fizzy drink's debut marks Coca-Cola's first new permanent offering in North America in three years. Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar will go on sale in the U.S. and Canada on February 19.

Coca-Cola Spiced doesn't have a lot of heat; the main flavor drinkers will notice is that of raspberry. Coke won't name the spices it added – it guards its recipes closely – but they taste like amped-up versions of the spices in regular Coke.

"If you go to the aisles, you'll see the amount of spiciness has gone up because consumers' taste palettes have evolved. We realized that could be an opportunity for us," Coca-Cola's North American marketing chief Shakir Moin told The Associated Press in a recent interview. "Can we dial up something which is already part of our formula and bring in a taste profile that is interesting, unique and brings in the next generation of consumers?"

The new beverage launch comes as heat-packed snacks and drinks are increasingly popular among consumers worldwide. According to food production firm Kalsec, 95% of global consumers enjoy foods that are mildly spicy or above. 

Booming interest in spiced foods and drinks has driven several major snack brands to debut products with punched-up flavors. Last year, Frito-Lay rolled out a tangy, chili-flavored cheetos, expanding its famous Flamin' Hot brand, according to Food & Wine. And in 2021, Mountain Dew launched Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew, a spicy, citrus-flavored soda. 

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Elizabeth Napolitano
elizabeth-napolitano-cbsmoneywatch-cropped.jpg

Elizabeth Napolitano is a freelance reporter at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and technology news. She also writes for CoinDesk. Before joining CBS, she interned at NBC News' BizTech Unit and worked on The Associated Press' web scraping team.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 7:37 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.