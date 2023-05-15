Coal Creek floods, causing issues on Highway 72 in Coal Creek Canyon

Heavy rains in Colorado over the past week have led to some flooding problems in parts of the Front Range, and on Monday morning there was a new area where there were issues: Highway 72. The area of concern at daybreak was west of the intersection with Highway 93 in the lower section of Coal Creek Canyon. That's in northwestern Jefferson County.

CBS

Video from a driver shows water spilled past the creek's bounds on the road along with some debris. A large sinkhole was visible in one spot, and several areas of the road were washed over with at least foot-deep water. Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation were called in to work to clear up the area.

CBS

Coal Creek Canyon was one of the areas that flooded during Colorado's devastating floods 10 years ago and Highway 72 was closed for repairs for about 2 months.

Further up the canyon Highway 72 moves into Gilpin County and then skirts the boundary with Boulder County before moving into Boulder County. So far it's not clear if there are flooding issues in those higher elevation areas.