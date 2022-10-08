Watch CBS News
CO lawmakers talk directly to students about issues in their lives

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Douglas County students meet with elected leaders at state Capitol
Douglas County students meet with elected leaders at state Capitol 00:52

The Douglas County Youth Initiative organized a Youth Congress, where students volunteered to meet with lawmakers to talk about issues important to their lives. 

Douglas County Youth Congress. CBS

The students voiced their opinions on issues including youth criminal justice, school safety, pressure to succeed, dogs in schools, finances, trade school and mental health. It gives the students a stake in creating solutions for these issues. 

"We want to know how we can help them with their mental health, so instead of a room of people like me sitting around and making those decision, we want to hear from the kids. 'What works? What doesn't work? What are you willing to do? What are you not willing to do?'" said Marsha Alston, Youth Services Program Manager. 

About 130 students participated in the conversation. 

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 2:12 PM

