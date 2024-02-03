CO 119 near Boulder Canyon closed both directions due to multiple vehicle crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says CO 119 headed in both directions is closed due to multiple crashes and slide-offs.
According to CDOT, between 3rd Street Nederland and 3rd Street Boulder from Mile Point 26 to 41 is closed and to expect delays due to safety concerns.
There is no current timeline on when CO 119 will reopen.
CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates.
