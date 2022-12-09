Club Q survivor released from the hospital 18 days after shooting
A man who was injured in the Club Q shooting was released from the hospital on Thursday. Five people were shot and killed and more than a dozen others were injured in the Nov. 19 attack.
Ed Sanders received a special sendoff from the staff at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. They said Sanders has remained positive during his recovery and was a shining light for the community during a dark time.
He said he's looking forward to being home and spending time with his cat.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.