Watch CBS News
Local News

Club Q survivor released from the hospital 18 days after shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Survivor of Club Q attack released from hospital
Survivor of Club Q attack released from hospital 00:46

A man who was injured in the Club Q shooting was released from the hospital on Thursday. Five people were shot and killed and more than a dozen others were injured in the Nov. 19 attack. 

patient-released-5vo-transfer-frame-189.jpg
UC Health

Ed Sanders received a special sendoff from the staff at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. They said Sanders has remained positive during his recovery and was a shining light for the community during a dark time. 

patient-released-5vo-transfer-frame-527.jpg
UC Health

He said he's looking forward to being home and spending time with his cat. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 9:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.