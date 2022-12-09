Club Q survivor released from the hospital 18 days after shooting

A man who was injured in the Club Q shooting was released from the hospital on Thursday. Five people were shot and killed and more than a dozen others were injured in the Nov. 19 attack.

UC Health

Ed Sanders received a special sendoff from the staff at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. They said Sanders has remained positive during his recovery and was a shining light for the community during a dark time.

UC Health

He said he's looking forward to being home and spending time with his cat.