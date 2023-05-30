Climber injured and stranded at Garden of the Gods taken to hospital by Colorado Springs Fire Department

Fire crews rescued a climber after he got stranded in Garden of the Gods.

The 20-year-old climber fell on Kindergarten Rock around 9 p.m. Monday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared video of the scene.

Climber is off the formation and being transported for evaluation of injuries pic.twitter.com/n1t9HZGMqc — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 30, 2023

Rescue crews got there and first responders took the injured climber to a hospital.

The climber wasn't identified and it wasn't immediately clear how badly they were hurt.