Climber falls to death from Mt. Spalding near Mt. Evans

By Alan Gionet

CBS Colorado

A climber fell to his death from Mt. Spalding on Tuesday. According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, a male climber was on the Black Wall, which is an area of about 13,000 feet to the north of Mt. Evans. 

Black Wall rises in a canyon behind Summit Lake.

The climber may have fallen a couple of hundred feet according to a sheriff's office spokesman.

Alpine Rescue along with Clear Creek County authorities are working to recover the climber's body. A coroner was called to the scene.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 5:25 PM

