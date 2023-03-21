Cleo Parker Robinson honored at National Medal of Arts ceremony at White House

A legend in the Denver arts scene was among those who were honored at the White House on Tuesday.

Cleo Parker Robinson CBS



President Joe Biden awarded the National Medal of the Arts to several different recipients, and that included the group The International Association of Blacks in Dance. Cleo Parker Robinson is one of the five founders of the group. Her Denver dance group has been performing across the country for decades.

President Joe Biden awards Denise Saunders Thompson, on behalf of The International Association of Blacks in Dance, with the National Medal of Arts. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Denise Saunders Thompson, the president and CEO of the group, accepted the award from the president and all of the founders were present at the ceremony.