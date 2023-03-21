Watch CBS News
Local News

Cleo Parker Robinson honored at National Medal of Arts ceremony at White House

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Cleo Parker Robinson honored at National Medal of Arts ceremony at White House
Cleo Parker Robinson honored at National Medal of Arts ceremony at White House 00:28

A legend in the Denver arts scene was among those who were honored at the White House on Tuesday.

cleo-parker-robinson.jpg
Cleo Parker Robinson CBS

 
President Joe Biden awarded the National Medal of the Arts to several different recipients, and that included the group The International Association of Blacks in Dance. Cleo Parker Robinson is one of the five founders of the group. Her Denver dance group has been performing across the country for decades.

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-ARTS-HUMANITIES-AWARDS-CEREMONY
President Joe Biden awards Denise Saunders Thompson, on behalf of The International Association of Blacks in Dance, with the National Medal of Arts. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Denise Saunders Thompson, the president and CEO of the group, accepted the award from the president and all of the founders were present at the ceremony.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 5:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.