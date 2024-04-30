Clear is now enrolling people for TSA PreCheck at these airports

TSA experiments with remote screening technology TSA experiments with new remote technology to speed up airport security screenings 02:20

There's a new way to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program to help get through airport security lines faster.

Clear, a private identity screening company, is now enrolling passengers in TSA PreCheck at select airports across the U.S. The announcement makes Clear the third company to partner with the TSA to expand enrollment options for low-risk travelers.

Previously, Telos and Idemia were the only enrollment providers for TSA PreCheck, which launched in 2013 and now has more than 19 million members. The program provides customers with a dedicated line and lets them keep their shoes and jackets on while going through screening. They can also keep their laptops and liquids in their bags. According to TSA, PreCheck lane wait times are under 10 minutes, compared with 30-minute wait times in standard lanes.

"The TSA PreCheck trusted traveler program enables vetted, low-risk travelers to move through security more efficiently," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement Tuesday. "Additional enrollment providers make it easier for the public to enroll and enjoy a seamless travel experience."

Clear CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker said the company's enrollment opportunities provide passengers with "a fast and efficient airport experience."

"This is a win-win for U.S. travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours and other benefits," she said in a statement.

Clear charges $77.95 for TSA PreCheck. Idemia's enrollment fee is $78, and Telos' is $85.

Here's where it's available

Clear's TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services are now available at three U.S. airports.

Passengers can enroll in-person at Orlando International Airport, Sacramento International Airport or at Newark Liberty International Airport. Memberships last for five years.