Clear Creek's looking a little strange but Colorado health officials say there's nothing to worry about

By Jennifer McRae

There was discolored water flowing down Clear Creek on Tuesday. The county investigated and found that the reason was a "blocked sediment pond."

discolored-water-clear-creek-county-1.jpg
Clear Creek looked a little orange on Tuesday. Clear Creek County

Environmental Health officials investigated and said the blockage was let loose down the stream which is what caused the orange color.   

discolored-water-clear-creek-county-2.jpg
Clear Creek  Clear Creek County

Clear Creek County also confirmed the water was not a public health issue. They expected the orange color to be cleared up "shortly."

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 4:13 PM MDT

