Clear Creek County Undersheriff passes away, sheriff says

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling passed away at his home Saturday night, according to Clear Creek Sheriff Rick Albers.

Albers wrote the following statement in a Facebook post Sunday morning:

"It is never an easy task to have to share difficult news: Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, Undersheriff Bruce Snelling passed away at his home.

I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and the community he served.

We will continue to provide communication and additional information as we work through this tragic loss together.

The Sheriff's Office offers the Snelling family our most sincere condolences for their loss."

Albers said he'll provide more information on Monday.

Snelling's brother tells CBS4 that the 60 year old died of natural causes.

Snelling served as undersheriff since 2015, according to his LinkedIn page, and prior to that, he was a captain at the sheriff's office. He also served as a longtime spokesman for the agency.