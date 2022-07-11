Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron selected for All-Star Game

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron will be making his first appearance at the MLB All-Star Game this year.

Cron was selected as a first reserve for the upcoming game in Los Angeles.

He currently bats an average of .295 while leading his team in hits (96), home runs (20), and RBI (66).

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: C.J. Cron #25 of the Colorado Rockies warms up during batting practice prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 27, 2021. Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Cron missed two straight games for the Rockies over the weekend after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist in Friday's game.

Cron bounced around Major League Baseball from the Angels to the Rays, the Twins and the Tigers before finally find a home at Coors Field. He said he was very excited when the Rockies gave him an opportunity.

"It couldn't have worked better," he said on AT&T Sports Network.

He will be joining faces like Nolan Arenado and Albert Pujols on the reserve list.

The game will be played Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium.