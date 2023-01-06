City of Denver may receive federal help with ongoing migrant crisis

Denver is one of several cities slated to receive federal funding to assist with the ongoing migrant crisis.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced it would be increasing funds to border cities and places receiving an influx of migrants.

The increase in funding and addition of more reforms at the border, are the latest efforts to assist those seeking asylum. As the influx continues cities like Denver are running out of room.

According to an email from the office of Rep. Diana DeGette, late last month, Congress approved $800 million to help cities experiencing an influx of migrants as part of the government spending bill.

DeGette's office wrote in the email saying:

"The funding will be available to reimburse cities, such as Denver, for certain expenses it's incurred as a result of the influx of migrants arriving there. It's our understanding that cities (Denver included) will be able to submit requests for reimbursement from that fund starting this week."

Denver's Mayor, Michael Hancock also issued a statement saying:

"This is a positive step from President Biden. I'm hopeful these additional resources and enforcement actions will help alleviate the pressures this influx of migrants is putting on Denver and cities across the country. The Administration's offer of funding support and coordination, particularly around sheltering and assistance, is especially critical. I also echo the President's call for Congress to take meaningful action on comprehensive immigration reform. That is the most long-term solution to this pressing humanitarian crisis."

President Biden also announced Thursday an overhaul to the migration management strategy, paring "increased use of expedited removal", with "lawful opportunities" for migrants to enter the country in an attempt to reduce record levels of unlawful crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The multi-pronged effort, which follows a "carrots and sticks" approach, will allow migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti with U.S.-based financial sponsors to enter the country legally through a program modeled after the Biden administration policies.

The policies from the administration offered a safe haven for displaced Ukrainians and Venezuelans.

After passing background checks, eligible migrants from these crisis-stricken countries would be allowed to enter the U.S. under the humanitarian parole authority, which allows beneficiaries to live and work in the U.S. legally on a temporary basis

Up to 30,000 individuals per month from these four countries will be allowed access as long as they pass a background check and have a sponsor in the U.S. who also passes a vetting process.

For many migrants already in Denver, the effort is too little, too late. Not only did the rules change as many were fleeing their countries, but most also do not have anyone in the U.S. to sponsor them.

"Now it makes it more difficult for us because we don't have a sponsor here. In the United States, we do not have American relatives or anything like that," Jose said.

Jose fled from Venezuela in early October, just before President Biden announced the Venezuelan parole process. He crossed seven borders in the process.

While the new parole process could have helped him get here legally, not only does he not have a U.S. sponsor, Jose was robbed by Mexican authorities at the border. He says this is a common occurrence leaving migrants even more desperate when they arrive in the United States.

It's a complicated issue, but what Jose wants, sounds simple.

"A request for asylum. To stay. Not being here illegally. We are not criminals. We have clean records and everything. We just want to do the right thing," Jose said.

For more information on Thursday's announcement from the Biden-Harris Administration, click here: https://bit.ly/3jXOhVd