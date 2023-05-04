Cinco de Mayo festival to draw hundreds of thousands in celebration of Latino culture

In Colorado, Cinco de Mayo – or the 5th of May – is a time to showcase Mexican culture, heritage, and pride.

The day commemorates Mexico's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, 161 years ago. Despite being outnumbered 2 to 1, the Mexicans were victorious. Although still celebrated in Puebla, the holiday is more prominent in the U.S. than in Mexico.

Cinco de Mayo parade kicks off at 11am on Saturday May 6. NEWSED

The largest Cinco festival in Colorado and one of the largest in the U.S. takes place in Denver – and this year marks the 34th anniversary. The Cinco de Mayo 'Celebrate Culture' Festival puts the spotlight on The Mile High City's vibrant Latino population. More than 400,000 people are expected over the two day festival at Civic Center Park, taking place 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday May 6-7. A community parade also takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.

"We will have chihuahua races, a taco eating contest and for the first time ever a VIP experience inside the McNichols Building adjacent to Civic Center Park," said Andrea Barela, CEO of NEWSED, the nonprofit organization that stages the festival each year.

CBS

Colorado distilleries will be featured along with tastings, three stages of live entertainment, low riders, and more than 100 vendors, inclusive of a variety of food offerings.

This is a family event, Barela said, and a large area for children offers carnival rides and games.

CBS

The Cinco de Mayo Festival is intended to support the NEWSED Community Development Corporation. NEWSED's primary focus has been to solve long-term economic problems in disadvantaged communities by securing and coordinating resources for neighborhood revitalization, developing needed shopping areas and services, fostering minority and neighborhood business ownership, job retention and creation, increasing home ownership and affordable rental opportunities.

Street Closures:

For the FESTIVAL, the following street closure schedule will take effect on Friday, May 5:

6:00 AM BANNOCK ST: from 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue

14TH AVENUE: from Cherokee Street to Broadway

6:00 PM COLFAX AVE: from Cherokee St to Lincoln St (both directions)

14TH STREET: from Court Place to Colfax Avenue

15TH STREET: from Colfax Ave to Cleveland Place

CHEYENNE PLACE: from Broadway to Colfax Ave

7:00 PM BROADWAY: from 16th Street to 13th Avenue

14TH AVENUE: from Broadway to Lincoln

REOPENING Streets listed above will remain closed until 6:00 AM on Monday, May 8, 2023.

For the PARADE, the staging area street closure will take effect on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:30AM and reopen the same day at 1:00PM.