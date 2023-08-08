Watch CBS News
Ciara announces she and Russell Wilson are expecting a third child

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their third child. 

The pair made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday morning, with her song "How We Roll" playing in the background. 

Ciara has a son with rapper Future from their 2014 engagement. 

The singer posted the video with the caption "You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib" 🥰😘❤️." 

First published on August 8, 2023 / 11:28 AM

