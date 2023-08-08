Ciara announces she and Russell Wilson are expecting a third child
Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their third child.
The pair made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday morning, with her song "How We Roll" playing in the background.
Ciara has a son with rapper Future from their 2014 engagement.
The singer posted the video with the caption "You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib" 🥰😘❤️."
for more features.
