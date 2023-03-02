2 arrested in deadly shooting after man's body found in parking lot
Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was found in a parking lot last month. Police officers in Denver found the body of Kenneth Dellamaestra, 48, in a parking lot behind 6565 East Evans Ave. on Feb. 20.
The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and concluded Dellamaestra died from a gunshot wound.
Christopher Meza, 43, and Isaac Reiner, 23, have been arrested in connection with Dellamaestra's death.
Meza is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Reiner is facing second-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges.
Both were advised of the charges on Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.