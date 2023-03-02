2 arrested in deadly shooting after man's body found in parking lot

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was found in a parking lot last month. Police officers in Denver found the body of Kenneth Dellamaestra, 48, in a parking lot behind 6565 East Evans Ave. on Feb. 20.

Christopher Meza Denver DA

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and concluded Dellamaestra died from a gunshot wound.

Christopher Meza, 43, and Isaac Reiner, 23, have been arrested in connection with Dellamaestra's death.

Isaac Reiner Denver DA

Meza is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Reiner is facing second-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges.

Both were advised of the charges on Thursday.