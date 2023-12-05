Christmas for Kids event spreads holiday cheer among low-income families

Denver Children's Foundation (DCF) is getting ready for it's 34th annual Christmas for Kids event/fundraiser.

Denver Children's Foundation

The Christmas for Kids event gives children the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts for their family members. DCF provides each child with $125 and a mentor to help them shop. Then the children and their mentors wrap the presents.

"It's really unique because instead of just providing these presents to kids, we're really empowering them to go shopping to think about their families and budget that money. It also doesn't stop there, we're able to provide them with a Christmas meal, which I think is equally as valuable as the gifts," said Mitch Kelln, a member of the Denver Children's Foundation, and a broker associate at The Agency, which is the title sponsor of Christmas for Kids.

Once all the presents are picked and prepared, Santa Claus flies in on a helicopter and distributes toys and cheer to the kids.

There are sponsorship opportunities which help pay for the event and help DCF pay for other programs they do. Donations of more than $1,000 receive a 50% Colorado Childcare Contribution Tax Credit.

Christmas for Kids is one way that Denver Children's Foundation helps in the community.

"We're a group of 100 young men who spend the year raising money for kids…disadvantaged kids. Last year, we were able to raise and grant out $1.5 million to local charities in Denver and across Colorado," said Cody Phifer, former President of Denver Children's Foundation.

LINK: Denver Children's Foundation Christmas for Kids

Christmas for Kids is Saturday, December 9th.