Former Colorado Avalanche player Chris Simon dies, teammate Joe Sakic says he will be "sorely missed"

Chris Simon has died at the age of 52. The former NHL player's professional career included a stint with the Colorado Avalanche when they won the Stanley Cup in the 1990s.

Chris Simon at the alumni game at the 2016 Coors Light Stadium Series in Denver. Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Simon played his first three seasons with the Quebec Nordiques. He stayed with the team when the franchise moved to Denver but left after that 1995-96 championship season. He went on to play for several other teams including the Washington Capitals and Calgary Flames. In 2016 Simon participated in the alumni game in an Avalanche uniform at the 2016 Coors Light Stadium Series.

Avalanche Team President Joe Sakic released a statement in which he described Simon as a "beloved teammate" who will be "sorely missed."

"Chris was a really good hockey player who could score goals, was a big presence in the dressing room and was the first person to stand up and defend his teammates," Sakic said.

Simon passed away on Monday night.