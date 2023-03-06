"A dream come true:" 15-year-old becomes youngest player in the National Women's Soccer League

Chloe Ricketts has become the youngest person ever to join the National Women's Soccer League, signing a three-year contract with the Washington Spirit, the team announced on Friday. The 15-year-old is joining the team through the league's new "Under-18" program.

"Ricketts will occupy a full roster spot, will reside with a parent or legal guardian until she turns 18 years of age, may not be traded or waived before age 18 without both her and her parent/legal guardian's consent and may not be selected in expansion drafts," read a statement from the team.

An absolute dream come true. Thank you @WashSpirit for this incredible opportunity. This moment wouldn't be possible without my loving family, friends, teammates and @mktjersey by my side. To the Spirit community, I can't wait to see what magic we create together. #OneSpirit pic.twitter.com/MJvCwHAR11 — ChloeRicketts89 (@ChloeRicketts89) March 4, 2023

Ricketts has surpassed the previous youngest-signed player by just three days. Portland Thorns FC's Olivia Moultrie joined the league at 15 years and 286 days old in June 2021, while Ricketts is 15 years and 283 days old. Her contract was signed on Thursday.

"The opportunity to join the Washington Spirit on a professional contract is a dream come true," said Ricketts.

Ricketts, who is currently a high school sophomore, will have an option for to extend for a fourth year in 2026 and potentially go pro. She has been touring with the team since January as a non-roster player, attending preseason training camp out-of-state alongside the Spirit. She will be continuing her education virtually, according to the team.

Spirit sign 15-year-old Chloe Ricketts to a 3-year contract!



Youngest signed player in NWSL history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EU2zeis45o — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 3, 2023

"Chloe has shown great quality with and without the ball and has an incredible intensity in everything she does," said the team's head coach, Mark Parsons.

"The vision and infrastructure of our club make this signing possible, and we are looking forward to Chloe developing and becoming an important player and teammate for our team," Parsons added.

Her signing has even earned the attention of other successful women in sports, with congratulations on Twitter coming from former professional tennis player Billie Jean King.

Congratulations to Chloe Ricketts on making history as the youngest person to ever play in the ⁦@NWSL⁩. https://t.co/ERatpNsjTs — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 6, 2023

"I can't wait to do my part in contributing to the club's success," said Ricketts.

"Now, let's go win another championship!"