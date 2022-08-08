LoDo plaque removed, Denver continues effort to make amends for history of violence towards Chinese community

The history of Colorado's long-gone Chinatown may be in the past, but reminders of the discrimination still exist today. In an effort to change that, Denver made an important step on Monday.

Members of Denver's historic Chinese families helped removed an anti-Chinese historical marker off a building near Coors Field in the LoDo neighborhood.

Mayor Michael Hancock was among the city leaders who participated in the ceremony. He says the plaque reflects historical innacuracies surrounding Denver's first race riot.

The action came after a formal apology from the city earlier this year regarding the riots that took place in Denver's Chinatown in the late 1800s.

"We hope you will accept the removal of this plaque behind me as another step in righting the wrongs and correcting the injustices that led to the death of Mr. Luke Young and discrimination of this group of people just blocks from here," Hancock said.

After the removal, the plaque was handed over to History Colorado so it will be preserved and eventually placed in a museum.