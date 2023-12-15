Colorado mom of 3-year-old injured in drive-by shooting: "She didn't deserve this"

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who was injured during a drive-by shooting in Longmont do not know who pulled the trigger and hurt their daughter. They said the shooting changed their lives forever, and today, they want justice and answers.

CBS

3-year-old Alyahna was shot and injured during a drive-by shooting that happened on Wednesday night around 8 p.m. in the Countryside Village Mobile Park on South Collyer in Longmont. The suspect or suspects were in a dark colored sedan when they began firing multiple rounds into the home, and Alyahna was hit in the chest by what police say was an "unidentified projectile." No suspects have been arrested.

"She's a bright little girl, so smart," said Alyahna's mom, Yudith. "She didn't deserve this. She's only three," she added as she held back tears.

Alyahna's parents were not home when the shooting happened, but when they found out their little girl was severely hurt, they were in shock.

"I went blank. I just, I don't remember. I went blank," said Yudith. "It's life changing. We never knew that this could happen to us, you know, especially in seconds."

Police-worn body camera video shows when officers responded to the scene. Officers worked quickly, using the tailgate of a Longmont police pick-up to triage Alyahna before paramedics arrived. Alyahna was then taken to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

"Thank god they got there on time, and they saved her life," said Yudith. "By the time she got to the hospital, they got her into surgery right away."

On Thursday night, Yudith shared on social media that her daughter is in stable condition after undergoing three surgeries throughout the past 24 hours. Alyahna was also in surgery most of Thursday afternoon.

Yudith described her daughter as fun and loving girl.

"She's like my number one fan. She loves recording. She loves taking pictures, she loves dancing," said Yudith. "She loves going to school and playing with her friends. She's just so outgoing. She loves everybody."

Now, Yudith wants accountabilty for what happened to her daugther, and said no parent should ever have to go through this.

"Justice, we want justice for my daughter, justice for Alyahna, whoever did this will pay with justice," said Yudith.

The front of the mobile home park where the Wednesday night shooting happened was boarded up on Thursday morning. CBS

On the side of the family's home there are now dozens of bullet holes and a window now boarded up. Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact one of two Longmont police detectives: Detective Sloan-Stogsdill at (303) 651-8544 or Detective John Winship at (303) 774-3698. Police are also hoping to obtain any type of video anyone in the area may have that might be used to identify the suspect or suspects or their vehicle.

Longmont police said they are accepting donations for the family of the girl through the Longmont Emergency Fund.

Longmont police confirmed there was another drive-by shooting where the same mobile home was targeted. Those suspects were arrested in August.