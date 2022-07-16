Child dies after tree falls onto him in Jefferson County
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shares heavy hearts with a family who lost a 4-year-old boy in a tragic accident. Deputies responded to the family's home on Friday morning.
They say a tree fell on the boy, and he was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The boy later died, officials say.
Fire officials say there was some sort of rope tied between two trees before the accident.
Further information was not released.
