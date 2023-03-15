Cheyenne Frontier Days concert tickets on sale now

Concert tickets to the Cheyenne Frontier Days went on sale Wednesday morning. The 2023 Frontier Nights musical lineup includes Old Dominion, Tim McGraw, Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Zach Bryan. Also in the lineup is a non-country music show featuring heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch.

Other performers include Kip Moore (performing with Tim McGraw), Paul Cathen (with Eric Church), Whiskey Myers (with Cody Johnson), Carly Pearce (with Jon Pardi) and Chase Rice (with Old Dominion). Papa Roach will also be performing on the same night as Five Finger Death Punch.

This will be Zach Bryan's first time performing at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Frontier Nights 2023 at Cheyenne Frontier Days starts on Friday, July 21.

The full list of performances is as follows:

July 21: Eric Church with Paul Cauthen

July 22: Old Dominion with Chase Rice

July 23: Zach Bryan

July 26: Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach

July 27: Tim McGraw with Kip Moore

July 28: Jon Pardi with Carly Pearce

July 29: Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers

Tickets for all of the concerts are on sale at cfdrodeo.com.

LINK: cfdrodeo.com/frontier-nights-lineup/

Frontier Nights 2023 also includes PRCA Rodeo Action from July 22-30 and Professional Bull Riders - Team Series on July 24-25.

CBS Colorado is the proud media partner of the Cheyenne Frontier Days.