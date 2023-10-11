Colorado police pursuit ends in Castle Rock, where deputies shoot & injure suspect

Police shooting and pursuit ends in another shooting involving deputies

A long police chase took place overnight in the Denver metro area and ended in a deputy-involved shooting in Castle Rock. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The situation began when a suspect fired shots at police in Thornton and officers didn't fire back. A pursuit began after that. It ended early Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven near the Interstate 25 Plum Creek Parkway exit. A pickup truck with spray painted words on the back gate could be seen there smashed into the front of the convenience store.

The sheriff's office in Douglas County posted this photo on social media showing the pickup truck crashed into the front of the 7-Eleven. Douglas County

It was there that Douglas County Sheriff's deputies shot and injured a suspect. One other suspect was taken into custody.

So far it's not clear what initially led the suspects to fire on the officers in Thornton.

The sheriff's office said to expect traffic delays Wednesday morning in the area around Plum Creek Parkway and Perry Street in Castle Rock due to the investigation.