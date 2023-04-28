Chaparral High School evacuated as Douglas County Sheriff's deputies search school

Chaparral High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon while Douglas County Sheriff's deputies searched the school. The school received a bomb threat that was called in.

Students were evacuated to the parking lot and will have early dismissal at 1:15 p.m.

Breaking News: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is currently searching Chaparral High School after receiving a bomb threat. Students have been evacuated and are gathered in the parking lots. Early dismissal at 1:15pm. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation. pic.twitter.com/lWzPTsui4q — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 28, 2023

Investigators are clearing classrooms one at a time and bringing backpacks and belongings outside for students to collect.

Those who leave before their belongings are brought out can return to the school between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to collect them.

Teachers were allowed back into the school at 1:40 p.m.