Chaparral High School evacuated as Douglas County Sheriff's deputies search school

Chaparral High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon while Douglas County Sheriff's deputies searched the school. The school received a bomb threat that was called in. 

Students were evacuated to the parking lot and will have early dismissal at 1:15 p.m.  

Investigators are clearing classrooms one at a time and bringing backpacks and belongings outside for students to collect. 

Those who leave before their belongings are brought out can return to the school between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to collect them. 

Teachers were allowed back into the school at 1:40 p.m.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 12:46 PM

