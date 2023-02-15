Centura Health splits into two companies after 27 years

Centura Health will split into two companies that merged in 1996- CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth. After 27 years, the two groups announced on Wednesday that they will no longer be a partnership.

According to a news release, "CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth have collaboratively agreed that they can best serve their communities and health care ministries without a partnership - with each organization directly managing their respective care sites which comprise Centura Health. Both organizations are committed to a thoughtful and expeditious transition, and Centura Health will continue in its management role of the hospitals, physician clinics and other care sites throughout the transition. There will be no disruption to patient care."

AdventHealth will operate and manage the 5 Adventist hospitals and affiliated clinics in Colorado while CommonSpirit Health will operate and manage 15 hospitals and affiliated clinics in Colorado and western Kansas.

AdventHealth Hospitals:

1. Avista Adventist Hospital, Louisville, Colo.

2. Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Castle Rock, Colo.

3. Littleton Adventist Hospital, Littleton, Colo.

4. Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker, Colo.

5. Porter Adventist Hospital, Denver, Colo.

CommonSpirit Health Hospitals:

1. Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, Ulysses, Kan.

2. Longmont United Hospital, Longmont, Colo.

3. OrthoColorado Hospital, Lakewood, Colo.

4. Mercy Hospital, Durango, Colo.

5. Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colo.

6. St. Anthony Hospital, Lakewood, Colo.

7. St. Anthony North Hospital, Westminster, Colo.

8. St. Anthony Summit Hospital, Frisco, Colo.

9. St. Catherine Hospital Dodge City, Dodge City, Kan.

10. St. Catherine Hospital Garden City, Garden City, Kan.

11. St. Elizabeth Hospital, Fort Morgan, Colo.

12. St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, Pueblo, Colo.

13. St. Francis Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colo.

14. St. Francis Hospital Interquest, Colorado Springs, Colo. (opening summer 2023)

15. St. Thomas More Hospital, Canon City, Colo.