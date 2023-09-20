Centennial approves updated pickleball court regulations in residential areas
In Centennial, an emergency ordinance to regulate pickleball courts has passed. The ordinance originally banned permanent pickleball courts within 100 feet of a residential area but that has been revised.
Now, permanent courts are prohibited within 250 feet of residentially zoned properties. A pickleball court permit is required for permanent courts between 250-600 feet of residences.
A noise impact statement is required for permanent courts located between 250-600 feet of residences.
Permanent courts can operate between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and create no more than 47 decibels at the nearest residential property line.
For temporary courts, the regulations are a little different. Temporary courts are prohibited within 350 feet of residentially zoned or used properties with the same regulations for hours and noise levels as permanent courts.
