Watch CBS News
Local News

Centaurus High School students make heart-shaped pillows for mastectomy patients

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Centaurus High School students stuffed heart-shaped pillows for mastectomy patients
Centaurus High School students stuffed heart-shaped pillows for mastectomy patients 00:36

Centaurus High School students in Lafayette spent some time on Thursday making pillows for mastectomy patients. The pillows are heart-shaped which helps those patients after surgery. 

centaurus-mastectomy-12vo-transfer-frame-414.jpg
CBS

The pillows hook to seatbelts to help protect the chest area for patients as they continue their recovery. The pillow-making sessions will benefit JWill Pink Village, an organization that lost a lot of pillows and other supplies in the Marshall Fire. 

centaurus-mastectomy-12vo-transfer-frame-666.jpg
CBS

"This has been our come back year since the Marshall Fire. Community support has helped us rebuild and restock so we can help breast cancer survivors," said Jen Willard with JWill Pink Village.

centaurus-mastectomy-12vo-transfer-frame-184.jpg
CBS

Willard is a breast cancer survivor and founded the organization. They have distributed 5,000 pillows over the past five years. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 2:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.