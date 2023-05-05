Centaurus High School students make heart-shaped pillows for mastectomy patients

Centaurus High School students in Lafayette spent some time on Thursday making pillows for mastectomy patients. The pillows are heart-shaped which helps those patients after surgery.

The pillows hook to seatbelts to help protect the chest area for patients as they continue their recovery. The pillow-making sessions will benefit JWill Pink Village, an organization that lost a lot of pillows and other supplies in the Marshall Fire.

"This has been our come back year since the Marshall Fire. Community support has helped us rebuild and restock so we can help breast cancer survivors," said Jen Willard with JWill Pink Village.

Willard is a breast cancer survivor and founded the organization. They have distributed 5,000 pillows over the past five years.