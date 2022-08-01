Cement mixer overturns on Interstate 70, closing westbound lanes at 32nd Avenue
A cement mixer blew a tire and overturned on Interstate 70 on Monday afternoon, causing a diesel fuel spill.
The westbound lanes were closed at 32nd Avenue with traffic being diverted at 58th.
The driver is okay but the cleanup process was expected to take a while. It was hindered by the fact that a cable the towing crew was using snapped.
