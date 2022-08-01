Watch CBS News
Local News

Cement mixer overturns on Interstate 70, closing westbound lanes at 32nd Avenue

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A cement mixer blew a tire and overturned on Interstate 70 on Monday afternoon, causing a diesel fuel spill.

The westbound lanes were closed at 32nd Avenue with traffic being diverted at 58th.

The driver is okay but the cleanup process was expected to take a while. It was hindered by the fact that a cable the towing crew was using snapped.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 3:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.