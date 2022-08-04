Cell tower programming fixed as East Colfax neighborhood presses for better safety measures

At the second community meeting in two weeks, residents of the East Colfax neighborhood in Denver continued pressing city officials to take actions that will improve emergency responses and overall safety in the area. The call to action follows the shooting death of community leader Ma Kaing, who was killed outside her apartment near 13th Avenue and Xenia Street Street on July 15.

Wednesday's meeting between residents and city officials also touched on larger safety concerns but largely focused on 911 emergency response to the area.

CBS

"Police did not respond and did not contact me," said Emily Spence, who described one of two incidents where she called 911 and police didn't respond.

At the beginning of the meeting, Kaing's son, Kyaw Lwin Oo, also shared how he struggled getting through to 911 dispatchers the night of the incident.

Others in attendance shared times they were transferred, put on hold, or felt ignored, which some, in the community that houses many immigrants, refugees, and people of color, believed was because of their language or background.

"Many members of this community believe that the lack of security and lack of response may be related to the composition of this community," said Sharon Knight, from Hope Communities.

In response, Denver's 911 director, Andrew Dameron, outlined how he's working to increase staff and work with carriers on routing and programming issues. At least one Verizon tower near the shooting scene was programmed incorrectly and is being fixed, he said. He also pledged to review the department's translation service and redouble sensitivity efforts moving forward, among other things.

"That is absolutely not acceptable at Denver 911 or anywhere else," Dameron said. "When that happens, we need to investigate it and make sure the problem does not persist."

CBS

Denver police have categorized the area as a "hot spot," plagued by frequent gun violence. On Wednesday, Division Chief Ron Thomas said they've recently added cameras at the nearby park where the shot that killed Kaing is believed to have been fired from.

This year, the department has also secured grant funding, which will go toward increasing police presence around the corridor, as well as hiring a dedicated victim's advocate for the area.

"I'd like to say that we've always been here for this community, but clearly this community has not felt that, so for that I apologize," Thomas said.

After the meeting, Kaing's son called the plans outlined by officials a step in the right direction.

"I hope they can relate back to themselves and their communities, and I hope they do what they have said, and actions are taken," Oo said. "I'll mourn and grieve for my mother's death and hope there's movement and this cause right here helps to show light on other communities that need help and need to be heard."

Throughout the meeting, community leaders, lawmakers, and neighbors shared other potential solutions for city officials to consider. While answering questions from attendees, Chief Thomas said he and other department leaders would like to meet with the community more regularly moving forward.