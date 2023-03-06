Celebration Wednesday of Latina leaders and entrepreneurs

Small business employment growth in our state outpaces the nation, according to the Small Business Administration.

An event Wednesday at Denver Botanic Gardens showcases a growing segment of the small business sector - enterprises run by Latinas.

Co-founder of Latinas Líderes y Emprendedoras Alexis Newton describes a panel of speakers scheduled to address an estimated 400 - 500 attendees.

"Each will share their story of resiliency, of success, how they got to where they are," Newton said.



Alexis Newton, Co-Founder of Latinas Líderes y Emprendedoras, said the organization was founded to celebrate the success of Latinas and to empower those women who're just getting started.



The panel discussion will take place in Spanish and a marketplace will feature locally-made goods.

Latinas Líderes y Emprendedoras



"A Mercado, it's a pop-up artisan market where women artisans will be selling their products to the community, and then this year we're so excited because we launched our first Latina Entrepreneurship Award."



It's a path that can be daunting to anyone, let alone an immigrant woman who's trying to build a better future. Knowing there's a community cheering you on makes all the difference.



Co-Founder Rocío Durán said, "We have a lot of values that we can bring to the community that actually we are doing. So how can we get together to transform our community, but also to impact the economy of Colorado."



They've already demonstrated initiative and willingness to take on risks. With the backing of friends and family committed to their success, the possibilities are limitless.



Durán added, "We know that when we help one woman, we are helping a family and we are helping whole community."



The fifth annual Latinas Líderes y Emprendedoras celebration is this Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Denver Botanic Gardens.

Wednesday is International Women's Day.

Funds raised at the event will be directed to scholarships for youth by the Latinas First Foundation.

Learn more at https://latinaslideresyemprendedoras.com/