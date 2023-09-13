Ways to celebrate Latino culture on Colorado's Front Range this month

Latino Cultural Arts Center aims to empower Latino artists and creatives in Colorado

Latino Cultural Arts Center aims to empower Latino artists and creatives in Colorado

Latino Cultural Arts Center aims to empower Latino artists and creatives in Colorado

This Friday September 15 CBS News Colorado will re-launch a series of reports on our broadcast and streaming channels called Elevating Latino Voices in celebration of the month recognizing our neighbors whose ancestors came from Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America and Spain.

According to the Library of Congress, the September 15 to October 15 period was selected because "it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September18, respectively. Also, Día de la Raza, which is October 12, falls within this 30 day period."

We've compiled a list of events coming up to celebrate Latino culture.

9/14 – 11/12 Arvada Center Colcha Embroidery of the San Luis Valley

9/15 Aurora Central Library iCelebra!

9/15 Fort Collins Mujeres de Colores Para Mi Familia Mural Unveiling

9/15 Denver Latin Fashion Week

9/16 Commerce City Anythink Library

9/16 Thornton Ranflitas Car Show

9/16 Denver's Ruby Hill Park, Latino Cultural Arts Center (LCAC) Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival

9/17 Boulder Chautauqua Festival del Sol

9/17 Gypsum Fiesta Americas

9/23 Denver Great Mexican Beer Fiesta

9/29 Denver Botanic Gardens, Hispanic Chamber's Sabor

9/30 Denver Suave Fest

10/14 Denver CSU Spur Campus Hispanic Top Chef

CBS

If you have additional suggestions please submit them at https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/contact/