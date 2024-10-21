Celebrate Back to the Future Day with special pricing on Denver Center for the Performing Arts tickets

Celebrate Back to the Future Day with special pricing at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The Back to the Future musical is in Denver's future, but on Monday, Oct. 21, prices are a blast from the past. The award-winning musical will be at the Buell Theater in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from Jan. 22, 2025 through Feb. 9, 2025.

Even the actors are getting excited for the upcoming performance, "I'm so excited, great Scott!. October 21, Back to the Future day," said actress Zan Berube who plays Lorraine Baines, Marty's mom. "It's a dream come true. I am sitting in the DeLorean time machine. The time circuits are set. The flux capacitor is fluxing in the back."

Back to the Future fans may recognize the date, Oct. 21 as the destination day for Marty, Doc and Jennifer in the sequel, Back to the Future Part II. In honor of the day, the DCPA is offering special pricing on some of the musical's upcoming shows.

"So I play Lorraine Baines, who is Marty's mom. You see her in three stages of her life. Pre-time travel. During the time travel when we go back to the 50s where she's her young 17-year-old self before during and after she meets Marty. Her son, she doesn't know, has transformed back into the 80s after everything happened in the 50s," said Berube.

Use promo code MARTY* to unlock $67 tickets in Price Level 2 for the following performances:

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

For other show times, find the full schedule at DenverCenter.org.

*Ticket price reflects a base ticket price of $58.26 (inclusive of a 10% city seat tax) plus an $8.74 service fee. Promo code MARTY is valid for $67 tickets in Price Level 2 for all Tue, Wed, Thu, and Sun evening performances + Thu matinee performances of Back to the Future: The Musical. Not valid on a prior purchase. Restrictions apply.

"I hope you take away all the nostalgia Back to the Future has. It's such a beloved movie and I think the stage adaptation of it is so beautifully translated to the stage. It's true theater magic," said Berube.