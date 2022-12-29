CDOT warns drivers to delay morning commutes after heavy snowfall

CDOT warned drivers in Colorado to delay morning commutes as well as work from home on Thursday after the overnight snowfall impacted roads into the morning.

According to the CDOT press release, heavy, wet snow was impacting roads all over the state from the Denver metro area, the Front Range and along the I-70 mountain corridor. Conditions were also adverse out on the Eastern Plains.

CDOT

CDOT says its crews have been plowing roads non-stop, but they remained slick on Thursday morning, so it was important to take it slow and leave plenty of following distance between other vehicles sharing the roadways, including staying safely behind plows as they work to make road conditions safer.

It was also important to have the appropriate tires for the weather conditions on the road.

On Thursday in particular, CDOT reported "extremely treacherous conditions" on US-285 between Conifer and Aspen.

"CDOT has about 112 plows in Region 1 alone; that covers the Denver region and the I-70 mountain corridor from Golden to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel. More plows are out statewide," CDOT shared in its release.

CDOT crews were actively working on 12-hours shifts to work toward clearing the state roads after the snowfall to lessen impacts for drivers.

You can learn more about road conditions in the state by visiting the interactive map on COTrip.org.