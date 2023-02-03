Watch CBS News
Governor Polis, CDOT announce $9.5 million grant for regional Colorado airports

By Ben Warwick

/ CBS Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis and CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew announced Friday that 17 regional airports all across the state will receive money for infrastructure and improvement plans. 

Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland, Greeley-Weld County Airport in Greeley, Steamboat Springs Municipal Airport, and Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport in Glenwood Springs are among the recipients. 

Grand Junction Regional Airport in Grand Junction will get $4 million to fully rehabilitate a runway at the airport. 

The full list of grant recipients is below: 

  • Astronaut Kent Rominger Airport - Del Norte
  • Blake Field - Delta
  • Craig-Moffat Airport- Craig 
  • Fort Morgan Municipal Airport
  • Fremont County Airport - Canon City
  • Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport
  • Granby-Grand County Airport
  • Grand Junction Regional Airport
  • Greeley-Weld County Airport
  • Haxtun Municipal
  • McElroy Field - Kremmling
  • Mineral County Memorial Airport - Creede
  • Northern Colorado Regional Airport- Loveland
  • Rifle Garfield County Airport
  • Silver West Airport - Westcliffe
  • Southeast Colorado Regional Airport - Lamar
  • Steamboat Springs Municipal Airport

First published on February 3, 2023 / 1:01 PM

