Governor Polis, CDOT announce $9.5 million grant for regional Colorado airports

Gov. Jared Polis and CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew announced Friday that 17 regional airports all across the state will receive money for infrastructure and improvement plans.

Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland, Greeley-Weld County Airport in Greeley, Steamboat Springs Municipal Airport, and Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport in Glenwood Springs are among the recipients.

Grand Junction Regional Airport in Grand Junction will get $4 million to fully rehabilitate a runway at the airport.

The full list of grant recipients is below: