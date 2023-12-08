CBS presents 'Grammy® Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop'

A GRAMMY® Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop A GRAMMY® Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop 01:59

CBS, and the Recording Academy®TM, will honor hip hop legends on CBS Presents "A GRAMMY SALUTE TO 50 YEARS OF HIP HOP," airing Sunday, Dec. 10 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

A star-studded lineup of hip hop legends and GRAMMY-winning artists grace the stage at the special tribute concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The live concert special will showcase and celebrate the genre's profound history and monumental cultural impact around the world.

Performances will include Arrested Development, Battlecat, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Black Thought, Blaqbonez, Boosie Badazz, Bun B, Common, Coi Leray, Cypress Hill, D Nice, De La Soul, Digable Planets, DJ Diamond Kuts, DJ Greg Street, DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, DJ Trauma, DJ Quik, Doug. E. Fresh, E-40, GloRilla, Gunna, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri, J.J. Fad, Kool DJ Red Alert, The Lady of Rage, Latto, LL COOL J, Luniz, MC Lyte, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Rick Ross, Roddy Ricch, Roxanne Shanté, Spinderella, Talib Kweli, The Pharcyde, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., Too $hort, Tyga, 2 Chainz, Uncle Luke, Warren G, YG and Yo-Yo.

There will also be special appearances by Chloe Bailey, Regina Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lin Manuel Miranda, Folake Olowofoyeku, Seth Rogen, and Jelly Roll

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.