Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS Colorado's Michelle Griego voted "Most Spirited" at Tortillas for Tepeyac

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego participated in the 26th annual Tortillas for Tepeyac in Glendale on Friday. The tortilla rolling competition raises money for the Tepeyac Community Health Center. 

tortillas-for-tepeyac-5vo-transfer-frame-65.jpg
CBS

Griego represented CBS News Colorado at the annual event and it's no surprise that she was awarded "Most Spirited."

tortillas-for-tepeyac-5vo-transfer-frame-390.jpg
CBS

Tepeyac provides medical, dental and behavioral health care to the Globeville Elyria-Swansea neighborhood. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.