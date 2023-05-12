CBS Colorado's Michelle Griego voted "Most Spirited" at Tortillas for Tepeyac
CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego participated in the 26th annual Tortillas for Tepeyac in Glendale on Friday. The tortilla rolling competition raises money for the Tepeyac Community Health Center.
Griego represented CBS News Colorado at the annual event and it's no surprise that she was awarded "Most Spirited."
Tepeyac provides medical, dental and behavioral health care to the Globeville Elyria-Swansea neighborhood.
