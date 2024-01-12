CBS Colorado receives MLK Jr. Business Award

On Friday January 12th, CBS Colorado was awarded a Martin Luther King Jr. Business Award.

We take great pride in our commitment to you, our community, and are deeply moved by this recognition honoring the legacy of Dr. King.

CBS Colorado's Director of Community and Strategic Partnerships Elaine Torres accepted the award on behalf of our team. A special day for us.

CBS

Freeland journalist Tamara Banks emceed the event and has supported the MLK Business Awards for more than thirty years.

She said, "It's important to have these events and get people involved and engaged in commemorating the legacy of Dr. King."

Banks lauded CBS for its community journalism endeavors and Elevating Black Voices and Elevating Latino Voices initiatives, adding, "Those are voices that don't often get heard in the mainstream media, especially in a city like Denver."