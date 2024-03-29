"It's always a surprise." CBS News Colorado journalists receive Gracie Awards

CBS Colorado is celebrating national recognition for women after they received Gracie awards.

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation presents the Gracie Awards, named after actress and radio host Gracie Allen. The Gracie recognize programming created by, for and about women.

Romi Bean is receiving the local on-air talent, sports award, Michelle Griego is being honored for her special project, "The Border Crossed Us," in the local television news magazine category.

Ban made history when CBS Colorado named her main sportscaster, making her the first woman in Denver television to receive that title. Last year, she was named co-Colorado Sports Broadcaster of the year.

Bean's love of sports is evident from her commitment to being with Colorado's teams, from college to professionals, from games to parades, to shows that include sitting down with legendary Coach Deion "Prime" Sanders when he took the head coach job for the CU Buffs men's football team.

She describes herself as "your sports junkie who's a little too goofy."

Michelle Griego had long wanted to tell the story of the impact of moving the Mexico border south after the Mexican-American war. She was the reporter and producer for "The Border Crossed Us."

Moving the border turned families who had been Mexican citizens into Americans and in many cases, cost them land and rights.

It also had long-reaching impacts, playing a role in the Chicano Movement in Denver in the 1960s.

Griego told her co-anchor Brian Flores it is always a surprise to receive an award. "This one really meant a lot because the recognition is rewarding."

But she also said it was the local impact that really makes her proud of this work as she heard from families about the report made them feel seen. "This story aired in October and I continue to receive so many messages from families, Latino or not, who have lived in Colorado who were impacted by this and have been here for generations."

Producer Raetta Holdman was proud to work alongside Griego to give her the support she needed to tell this often overlooked part of Colorado's history.