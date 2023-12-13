CBS Colorado expands annual Toy Collection to your community

CBS partners with King Soopers for large multi-county toy collection. CBS News Colorado reporters will be in the communities they cover every day collecting toys that will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

Picking up an extra toy or two is easy at King Soopers. Recently, CBS News Colorado anchors Michael Spencer and Karen Leigh took some Boys & Girls Club members shopping for toys to donate to the drive.

"Are you guys ready to do some shopping?" Leigh asked the kids.

"Yea," they cheered.

"Let's do it," Spencer added as the group took off toward the toy aisles.

They shopped at the King Soopers Marketplace in Aurora.

"We can grab a couple of things that you think the kids at the Boys & Girls Club will love," Leigh told the four students.

All the toys the children picked out were donated to the Together for Colorado Toy Drive. Leigh and Spencer were counting on the club members to know what their friends would like.

"I think it's important to give toys to the kids at the Boys & Girls Club because some of them don't have toys at home," said 8-year-old Pamela.

Pamela was particularly excited to find the selection of Nerf toys.

"If we look at the price, we can get a couple more for the price," Leigh said to Pamela.

"You guys were talking and you said that everyone in your class loves soccer, right? So, we have to get a couple of soccer balls, okay?" Spencer said to Devon and Lynnzie as they picked two soccer balls off the shelf.

"We found some good stuff," Leigh told the camera. We found Battleship, because who doesn't like Battleship, and what do you have?"

"I got a 500-piece puzzle," Pamela responded.

"It feels good to give the toys to the kids at the Boys & Girls Club," said 10-year-old Devon.

With full hearts and a full cart, the group headed to the check out. The Marketplace store has a big toy section, but every King Soopers store has some toys making it easy to pick up a little something extra while you're getting your groceries. King Soopers was kind enough to pick up the tab on the children's shopping spree. They put the toys in the donation bin, knowing that they'll put a smile on a club member's face.

"I just feel good that I'm giving it to them," said 10-year-old Lynnzie.

LINK: Together for Colorado Toy Drive

The Together for Colorado Toy Collection Day is Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Michelle Griego and Brian Flores will be live at the King Soopers at Yale & Colorado starting at 5:00 a.m. The store opens at 6:00 a.m., so they will start taking donations then. Olivia Young will join the coverage from Douglas County starting at noon.

At 4 o'clock, Karen Leigh and Michael Spencer will be at Yale & Colorado. Gabriela Vidal will be live in Adams County. Tori Masson will be in Aurora. Karen Morfitt will be in Jefferson County. The drive wraps up at 7:00 p.m., so come out, see and support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.