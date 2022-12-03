CBI issues endangered missing person alert for pregnant woman

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing person alert Saturday for a missing pregnant woman.

Authorities say they are searching for 28-year-old Raeanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull, who was last seen Nov. 27 around 2:00 a.m. on the 600 block of Goddard Ave in Ignacio.

Police say she is of indigenous descent, standing 5-foot-4, weighing 160 pounds, and has facial tattoos. Investigators say she has multiple tattoos of "Luis" on her face and neck, while she is also in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

Investigators encourage anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burch-Woodhull, are to call the CBI at 970-210-5941.