Cause of death revealed for Colorado man who died after Gila monster bite

The cause of death has been released for the man who died after he was bitten by his pet Gila monster. Christopher Ward, 34, died at the hospital on Feb. 16.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released its findings on Friday. The autopsy revealed that Ward died due to complications of a Gila monster envenomization from a 4-minute bite to his right hand.

The report also details that Ward suffered from a heart condition and a liver condition that were both pre-existing, as well as a complicated medical history that included substance abuse.

According to a Lakewood animal control report, officers were called to a home on South Holland Street on Feb. 12 just before midnight after a woman called to report her boyfriend had been bitten by one of his two Gila monsters and was having a reaction. The woman told officials that the reptile had bitten her boyfriend on the hand and "he immediately began exhibiting symptoms, vomiting several times and eventually passing out and ceasing to breathe."

He died four days after he was rushed to the hospital.

The Gila monster named "Winston" was transferred to a lab in Greeley so its venom could be extracted and studied to see why Ward died. Gila monsters produce toxins that are made out of proteins. Those results have not been released.

The last reported death from a Gila monster bite was in 1930.