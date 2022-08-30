Watch CBS News
Castle Rock police search for shoplifting suspects who stole $90,000 in products

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Castle Rock want to find some shoplifting suspects who are responsible for stealing $90,000 worth of beauty products. Police said the thieves usually wear masks but they do have distinct tattoos. 

castle-rock-shoplifting.jpg
Castle Rock police

The shoplifting suspects have targeted businesses along the Front Range and in Castle Rock. 

castle-rock-shoplifting-suspects.jpg
Castle Rock police

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department (303) 663-6100.  

castle-rock-shoplifting-suspect.jpg
Castle Rock police
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 9:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

