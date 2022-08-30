Castle Rock police search for shoplifting suspects who stole $90,000 in products

Castle Rock police search for shoplifting suspects who took $90,000 worth of beauty products

Police in Castle Rock want to find some shoplifting suspects who are responsible for stealing $90,000 worth of beauty products. Police said the thieves usually wear masks but they do have distinct tattoos.

The shoplifting suspects have targeted businesses along the Front Range and in Castle Rock.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department (303) 663-6100.