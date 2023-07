In-N-Out to ban employees in Colorado and several other states from wearing masks

One man died after he apparently fell while climbing at Rock Park in Castle Rock.

CBS

Emergency crews arrived at the park, located in the center of town, on Tuesday evening before nightfall. That's where they found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the man fell while he was climbing.

Police are investigating the death.