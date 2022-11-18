Watch CBS News
Local News

Castle Rock wants your feedback on what to do with the Cantril School

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Historic building in Castle Rock will receive a new life
Historic building in Castle Rock will receive a new life 00:49

A historic building in Castle Rock is getting revitalized. The Cantril School is one of the historic buildings in the Town of Castle Rock.

cantril-school-3-from-dcl-archives-copy.png
dcl archives

It's located in downtown Castle Rock off 4th and Cantril. The school originally opened in 1897. 

The Douglas County School District recently declared the property as surplus and the town is set to purchase it. 

cantril-school-1-from-crgov-copy.jpg
crgov

There will be an open house for the Castle Rock community to share their thoughts on how to repurpose the building. 

That conversation is planned for Nov. 30 at the Cantril School auditorium. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 4:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.